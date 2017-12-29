Is This What Tom Hardy’s Venom Could Look Like?

DeviantArt user Bryanzap re-purposed a sculpture design into a digital painting of Venom, depicting a possible look for Tom Hardy‘s eponymous anti-hero.



The artwork is based on the Mikkel Frandsen sculpture that Sony Pictures has confirmed as having no relation to the film.

Venom is expected to appear similar to his iconic comic book look as depicted in the official logo, which shows a Todd McFarlane-inspired take on the fan-favorite Spider-Man enemy.

Hardy, who plays Eddie Brock, will sport a symbiote suit created by motion-capture CGI.

The movie, which has been described as horror-slash-sci-fi, is expected to boast an R rating.

“We’re gonna do the right one,” Venom producer Matt Tolmach said when asked if the film will carry a PG-13 or R rating.

Columbia Pictures president Stanford Panitch previously said the movie borrows from the works of John Carpenter and David Cronenberg but with “more pop and fun.”

Venom, starring Hardy, Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate, and potentially Woody Harrelson, is directed by Zombieland‘s Ruben Fleischer and opens October 5.