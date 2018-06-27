‘Venom’ Trailer Has More Views Than Any Spider-Man Trailer Ever

Sony’s Venom movie hasn’t generated the sort of buzz that all the other 2018 Marvel movies (and DC movie) have, but stay woke: Venom is quietly generating its own milestones. As Screen Crush’s Matt Singer points out, Venom has (as of writing this) earned more YouTube views than any other Spider-Man movie, ever!

The Venom official trailer currently sits at 64 million views on YouTube – that’s more than any other movie in the Spider-Man franchise (since YouTube’s launch), as you can see below:

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – 37M

Spider-Man: Homecoming – 28M

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (25M)

The Amazing Spider-Man (3D) – 13M

If this proves anything, it’s that Sony is at least on the pulse when it comes to Venom’s viability as a potential crossover hit character. It’s not just the anti-hero’s staying power as a comic book icon (and merchandising brand). The combination of the Spider-Man franchise being revitalized by the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Spider-Man: Homecoming, and the popularity of comic book anti-heroes at the moment (thanks in large part to the Deadpool movies), has opened the lane for a franchise like Venom to come through and cash in big.

The question is: have Sony and Venom director Ruben Fleischer put together a film that will capitalize on that potential?

So far, the reaction to Venom has been somewhat mixed. For every person intrigued by a more horror-themed vision of a Spider-Man character, there seems to be a comic book fan whose highly annoyed by the lack of canon in this adaptation; the lack of attention to details like how to pronounce the word “symbiote”; or the fact that Venom is not at all connected to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Of course, fan buzz is usually highly critical of some aspect of an upcoming comic book movie – and as stated, Venom‘s appeal as a horror-themed superhero movie checks a lot of the top boxes, in terms of box office potential. While there’s been a lot of talk this year about audiences possibly burning-out on superhero movies, there will be a stretch of time between when Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp hits theaters in early July, and when Venom arrives in early October, leading the Halloween movie wave. All of those factors could lean heavily in Venom‘s favor – especially if a third trailer really knocks it out of the park with its finalized footage of the Venom symbiote(s) in action.

…A nice tease of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, or Woody Harrelson possibly being Carnage would be a nice cherry on top!

Venom will rise in theaters on October 5th.