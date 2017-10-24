Venom’s Working Title Teases New Character Origins

Sony Pictures is preparing to make a move on its next Marvel project in a few months, but the feature won’t be housing the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. The studio will slated to begin production on its Venom spin-off come September, and its new working title might hint at what all the film will entail.

According to a new report by Omega Underground, Venom appears to be operating under the working title ‘Antidote.’ The codename is expected to be used during pre-production and filming, but fans are thinking the title has more meaning to it than Sony would admit.

While working title’s can be just that, films often pick obscure names to work with which ultimately circle back to its topic. For Venom, a title like ‘Antidote’ have fans wondering if the movie will alter the origins of its titular symbiote. Rather than hailing from the planet Battleworld, the Venom parasite may find its origins within the Earth. The symbiote may crop up following a pandemic of sorts, and Eddie Brock could be the unlucky – or maybe lucky – man whom the organism latches onto.

Of course, the working title may also refer to Brock once he has become attached to the symbiote. Venom may pose a threat to its human host once they become attached, and Brock may wind up putting his life at stake to work with the strange organism.

So far, there are few details out about the Venom spin-off, but fans know enough to be intrigued by the project. Recently, news broke that Cletus Kasady is expected to stand in as Venom‘s main villain as the man is better-known by his moniker Carnage. Reports have also cropped up which suggest the spin-off will feature Brock’s ex-wife Anne Weying, and comic readers will recognize the character as another Venom host from the canon.

As for casting, Sony has only moved forward with one star for Venom. Tom Hardy has been brought on to play Eddie Brock and lead the film moving forward. With the move expected to begin production at the start of September, fans are hoping Sony may reveal new casting updates in July as San Diego Comic Con gears up.

Venom is set to release next year as Sony gave the film an expedited premiere. Currently, the feature is set to debut on October 5, 2018 as director Ruben Fleischer oversees the project. The film takes its story from a script penned by Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner. Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Matt Tolmach has been drafted to produce the feature.