A new report could shed light on why longtime Marvel Studios executive Victoria Alonso was recently fired from the company. On Friday, a report from The Hollywood Reporter claimed that Alonso was let go from the company due to a repeated breach of contract, stemming from her producing the recent Oscar-nominated Amazon drama Argentina, 1985. According to insiders cited in their reporting, Alonso breached an 2018 agreement that saw her violate Disney's standards of business conduct, which states that employees do not work for competing studios. Alonso was reportedly repeatedly warned about the breach of contract, with things ultimately culminating in her firing in the week after the Oscars.

This echoes reports indicating that the decision to fire Alonso was not made by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, but by Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Alan Bergman, who Marvel Studios executives report to. Feige reportedly did not intervene, and Alonso was reportedly blindsided by the decision to fire her. Alonso has been working with Marvel Studios for several years now, and most recently served as Marvel's president of physical production, post-production, VFX and animation.

Will Marvel Studios delay its Disney+ shows?

Alonso's firing comes amid speculation that Marvel could further delay a number of its projects, including many of its Disney+ shows. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had indicated that the "pace" of the MCU's shows would change. When asked to clarify if that meant fewer shows a year, or more time in between releases, Feige indicated "Both, I think."

"I do think one of the powerful aspects of being at Marvel Studios is having these films and shows hit the zeitgeist," Feige explained. "It is harder to hit the zeitgeist when there's so much product out there – and so much 'content,' as they say, which is a word that I hate. [Laughs] But we want Marvel Studios and the MCU projects to really stand out and stand above. So, people will see that as we get further into Phase 5 and 6. The pace at which we're putting out the Disney+ shows will change so they can each get a chance to shine."

What do you think of these new details about Victoria Alonso's departure from Marvel? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

