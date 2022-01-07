Vincent D’Onofrio Describes What It Feels Like Being Marvel’s Only Choice For Kingpin

After the Marvel-Netflix shows were inexplicably cancelled their continuation in another form became a rallying cry for many fans. The “Save Daredevil” movement was supercharged by many with several viewers drawing a line in the sand over some of the actors that played their favorite characters in those shows, namely Charlie Cox as the Man Without Fear and Vincent D’Onofrio as the Kingpin of Crime. Luckily their patience paid off as Cox returned in Spider-Man: No Way Home and D’Onofrio came back to his role in Marvel’s Hawkeye. Speaking in an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com’s Comicbook Nation podcast, D’Onofrio compared being the only choice for Kingpin by Marvel Studios to, well something we can all relate to.

“It’s probably comparable to somebody getting a promotion in their job, the one that they wanted,” D’Onofrio said. “It probably is comparable to a kid getting their first paying job, like I was when I was my preteens, I got my first job at a diner washing dishes. I remember that that was a huge thing, the idea that I would have a paycheck was like tremendous. Because I was into magic back then and it meant that I could actually buy tricks, because they were very expensive. I had this, I’m going to go off story a little bit, but it’s comparable to that. To have Kevin (Feige) call me and say ‘I’d like you to come do Hawkeye,’ it was like, I think it’s comparable to somebody getting that job that they want. I think we all can relate to that, it’s the same thing. It did put a smile on my face, and I did say yes right away.”

There’s still some question among Marvel fans as to the “canon” of Marvel’s Daredevil on Netflix and if it fits into the MCU. In truth Marvel Studios hasn’t commented one way or the other. When we asked D’Onofrio about it though he said that there’s enough connections there that you could consider them the same characters if you want.

“The trick is that you can’t connect every dot. It’s impossible,” D’Onofrioadmitted. “But, you can connect as many as you can. Like, we really tried to connect as much as we can. So, in my mind, and I think it will always be that way, it is the same Fisk.”

Marvel’s Hawkeye is now streaming in full on Disney+, and Marvel’s Daredevil is still available on Netflix.