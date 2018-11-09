Vision Rumored to Appear in ‘Scarlet Witch’ TV Show

A few short weeks ago, reports surfaced that Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) would be getting their own mini-series on Disney Play — the new streaming service Disney is focusing on as the calendar turns to 2019.

Earlier tonight, it was revealed a third show was reportedly put into development featuring Anthony Mackie’s Falcon and Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier. Also revealed around the same time was that Vision (Paul Bettany) is reportedly set to have a role in the Scarlet Witch show currently being developed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to /Film, not only will Vision have a large role in the Scarlet Witch show, the show might actually feature both Vision and Wanda Maximoff in shared lead roles.

As /Film’s Peter Sciretta reports,

The other thing I’m hearing is that Paul Bettany’s Vision will have a large part in the previously reported Scarlet Witch show. In fact, it may actually be a series more about the super-powered couple than just Wanda.

This could mean several things. First, it might reveal that Vision ends up coming back to life after the events of Avengers: Infinity War. If that’s not the case, this Vision/Scarlet Witch series would be set before the events of Infinity War, perhaps exploring the budding relationship between the show’s two main characters.

Per previous reports, each of the shows on Disney Play is anticipated to last between six and eight episodes and unlike their television counterparts, the Disney Play shows will see Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige oversee development.

If Jon Favreau’s Star Wars show for the streaming service — The Mandalorian — is an example, Disney is willing to shell out massive amounts of cash for content made exclusively for the app. The Mandalorian is reportedly receiving a whopping $100 million to cover an initial ten-episode order.

In contrast, Netflix reportedly spent $40 million, on average, for each season of their programming featuring Marvel characters.

On the press circuit to promote Avengers: Infinity War earlier this year, Feige himself said that Marvel Studios has plans to expand the Marvel Cinematic Universe at least through 2024.

“Obviously people are aware of Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Guardians 3, which James [Gunn] gets into prep on very soon,” Feige told BMD. “Outside of that, we like the idea of having the world do what we’re doing, which is focusing on the immediate future… but there are secret vaulted doors in Marvel Studios that lead to essentially what we’ll be doing between now and 2024.”

And although the comment about another Gunn-led Guardians movie is no longer valid after the director’s dismissal from Marvel Studios, one has to think that Feige is most certainly playing the long game with these MCU properties.

Are you excited to see more Vision? What other movie characters do you want to see receive their own show on the streaming service? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Disney Play is slated to launch sometime in 2019. Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now available as digital downloads as well as on Blu-ray and DVD. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.