WandaVision: Best And Biggest Episodes Are Still Ahead

With each new episode, WandaVision seems to be outdoing itself. The quality of the show and intrigue of its mystery grows week after week, with the most recent Episode 5 sending shockwaves through the Marvel fandom through a quick cameo but also by simply having a well-written and brilliantly acted new installment. As fans long for more episodes of Marvel's first show on Disney+, there is good news. According to The Vision actor Paul Bettany in an interview with ComicBook.com back in January, the best episodes are still ahead and the show is still going to toss in some "big battles."

Looking back at Bettany's words from January after watching 5 episodes of WandaVision, the final third of the series seems worthy anticipation on a whole new level.

"I think probably somewhere in the region of seven, eight, and nine is really, you start, because think about it [in the first three episodes] what's happened is you, rather like Wanda and Vision, have found yourself dropped into a sort of idyllic 1950s black and white American suburbia," Bettany explpained. "Week by week, you're gonna start hurdling through the decades of the American century and, much like Vision, you're probably gonna go, 'Something's not right in this town. Something wrong happening in this town.' And I think that's gonna be really, that's gonna be really fun for the audience but I think that when it really, when you get full awareness of what the hell is going on in this place is probably somewhere in the region of seven and eight and then you need, you know, you need some big battles and you're gonna get 'em."

It's very interesting to think of what might still be ahead on WandaVision. Wanda actress Elizabeth Olsen recently teased a cameo which would be on par with the hype of Luke Skywalker showing up in The Mandalorian. Some suspect Episode 5's appearance of Evan Peters as Quicksilver was the fulfilment of tat promise. As noted on the Phase Zero podcast, Peters as Quicksilver does not match the weight of Mark Hamill's Skywalker but the implication of the X-Men movie franchise existing in a parallel universe to that of the Marvel Cinematic Universe would be a major gamechanger.

