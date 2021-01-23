WandaVision’s Brady Bunch Easter Egg You Might Have Missed in Episode 3

✖

The third episode of WandaVision was released on Disney+ this Friday, and it continued Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision's (Paul Bettany) suburban sitcom journey. This week saw the characters living in the style of 1970s television, and one of the clearest influences of the episode was The Brady Bunch. Not only did Wanda and Vision's house resemble the one belonging to the Bradys (especially the staircase), but there was another easter egg from the classic sitcom you may have missed. When Vision was practicing changing diapers on a doll, the doll was actually a Kitty Karry-All. Kitty Karry-All was Cindy Brady's favorite toy, and an early episode of the series, "Kitty Karry-All Goes Missing," was a huge staple of the series.

As a huge fan of The Brady Bunch, this easter egg was the first thing I tweeted about after the new episode dropped. You can check out the post, which shows a side-by-side of Vision holding the doll and Cindy Brady, below:

While this episode has some fun nods to The Brady Bunch, many Marvel fans are also wondering if it purposely featured an Agents of SHIELD easter egg. The episode featured the third commercial to appear on the series. The ad was for "Hydra Soak," a soap, and it featured the same woman from the first two commercials struggling with domestic life. During the Framework arc of Agents of SHIELD, most of the SHIELD agents were working for Hydra, but Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) was working as a history teacher. During that time, Coulson claimed Hydra had been brainwashing and controlling people using blue soap. While this certainly could be a coincidence, fans of Agents of SHIELD are hoping the moment could be hinting at a crossover.

