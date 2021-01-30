WandaVision: Elizabeth Olsen Fought for Her Comic-Accurate Scarlet Witch Costume

✖

When development on WandaVision was underway, one thing was apparent — Elizabeth Olsen wasn't going to let Paul Bettany have all the fun. During the writing of the Halloween episode we've seen in teasers, Olsen says they planned on having Bettany's Vision wear his campy red, green, and yellow costume from the comics as a nice homage. As the actor puts it, she fought to get in on the fun with a similar set-up for her character.

Fret not, Marvel Fans because the fight was won, and as evident by the marketing we've seen, the character will be donning her classic headdress after all.

"I was so excited!" Olsen told Vanity Fair of her comics-accurate throwback. "We have a Halloween episode and they were trying to figure out how big of a nod to the character we were going to do and it did start off with the classic Scarlet Witch costume. It was kind of like a gypsy thing that has to wear a headband and I, like, fought for it. I was like 'No, we have to go full into it...this is like the greatest thing, if Paul's doing it, I'm doing it."

Furthermore, the Halloween costume doesn't appear in just one scene. According to Olsen, it's more of an extended nod the Halloween episode requires due to its storytelling.

" I'm really in it, it's not just a flash," she added. "I'm really in the costume for quite a bit. And it was so fun. I loved it, and it was the perfect way to wear that costume because you can't take that costume seriously."

