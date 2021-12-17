Why WandaVision Could Have a Major Time Jump

✖

WandaVision might be due for a major time jump. The first Marvel Studios show on Disney+ is set about three weeks after the events of Avengers: Endgame. However, the only other property set after the events of Avengers: Endgame which has been released in Spider-Man: Far From Home. The Spider-Man sequel was set eight months after Avengers: Endgame's conclusion, which sets its just more than seven months beyond what we have seen from WandaVision so far. With WandaVision set to have an impact on Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it looks like a time jump might be coming to the MCU for some of the characters in WandaVision or the series as a whole before it wraps up.

If the potential Easter egg from the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home which sees Nick Fury monitoring the Westview anomaly is to be believed as an intentional referencing tying the movie to WandaVision, then the situation is going to continue unfolding for the next seven months in the MCU. Furthermore, SWORD and Nick Fury are going to branch out into the cosmos more thoroughly, something they had clearly flirted with prior to the Blip as indicated by Heyward's conversation with Monica Rambeau in WandaVision's fourth episode.

Furthermore, Spider-Man: Far From Home ruled Doctor Strange as "unavailable," which would seem to imply Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was taking place at the same time as the Spider-Man movie.

With only two episodes remaining in WandaVision, it's hard to imagine the series is going to have time for a time jump but the MCU is going to have to bring Wanda Maximoff to a point in time parallel to or after the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home, right? Especially if he actions in WandaVision are going to have an impact on Spider-Man 3 and begin to open up the multiverse on the big screen? After all, time jumps and the MCU are no strangers.... Spider-Man: Homecoming and Avengers: Endgame both opened with massive jumps across years which total 13 years when you combine them.

