Spider-Man: Far From Home Had a Huge WandaVision Reference

✖

WandaVision is set about 7 months before Spider-Man: Far From Home. The events unfolding in each episode of the Disney+ series are said to be said about three weeks after everyone returned from The Blip (the MCU's term for the five year span where half of the life in the universe was wiped from existence by Thanos), which puts it three weeks after Avengers: Endgame. Spider-Man: Far From Home, on the other hand, is eight months after Tony Stark died which, of course, means eight months after Avengers: Endgame. It should come as no surprise, then, that Spider-Man: Far From Home managed to sneak a major reference to WandaVision into its post-credits scene.

Spider-Man: Far From Home revealed that its Nick Fury was actually Talos, all along. The shapeshifting Skrull was carrying out the duties of Nick Fury on Earth while the former director of SHIELD was out in the cosmos further building out SWORD. SWORD has since resurfaced in WandaVision, playing a major role as they investigate Wanda's hex and the alternate reality formed in Westview.

Looking at the details of Spider-Man: Far From Home's scene which saw Nick Fury enjoying a short break, there is a screen in front off him which dissolves hexagon by hexagon to reveal the ship and all WandaVision fans are rightfully obsessed with hexagons and how they are tied to Wanda's Westview anomaly.

(Photo: Spider-Man: Far From Home / Sony & Marvel Studios)

However, it goes further than that, because surely that could be a coincidence if it was the only little detail. Hexagons are a popular shape to add texture to a scene. So, we didn't have you click on this just for how Fury's screen dissolved.

When Fury turns to walk away, it seems like his SWORD feed is directly connected to that of Heyward's. Heyward has been the acting director of SWORD for an unknown person who is away from the organization and that person could well be Nick Fury. With WandaVision tying directly into Spider-Man 3, it makes sense that Fury's SWORD would be feeding him intel regarding the Westview anomaly which is in the shape of hex and they seem to be doing just that.

On the left side of the frame, there is a hexagon which matches the color scheme and digital designs of Heyward's systems which have been tracing Vision throughout Westview in WandaVision. See for yourself.

(Photo: Spider-Man: Far From Home / Sony & Marvel Studios)

WandaVision was in development when Spider-Man: Far From Home hit theaters. It was originally intended to be released only a year after the last theatrical entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe but was instead pushed to January of 2021. It's possible this is a coincidence, especially if WandaVision's hex situation is fully resolved before the show's conclusion three episodes from now. That said, the series already pulled one actor from a separate Marvel movie franchise to play a character they have already played, just as Spider-Man: Far From Home did with J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson.

Furthermore, this would explain why Talos as Nick Fury knew to tell Peter Parker that Doctor Strange was "unavailable" to help with the Mysterio situation as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to deal directly with the fallout of WandaVision.

What do you think? Did Spider-Man: Far From Home have an intentional reference to WandaVision? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!