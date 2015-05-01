WandaVision Easter Egg Reveals Another Connection to Avengers: Age of Ultron

✖

WandaVision finally dropped on Disney+ yesterday and there's a whole lot to unpack in the show's first two episodes. "Episode 1" and "Episode 2" follow Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) as they move into Westview, a seemingly normal suburban town that's set in the style of 1950s and 1960s sitcoms. Of course, we know something sinister is unfolding and Marvel fans have been keeping an eye out for any clues to explain what the heck is happening. We've seen a whole lot of easter eggs from hints that Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) is actually Agatha Harkness and possible villain reveals to fun nods to Marvel Comics and Wanda's history. In fact, the commercial in "Episode 2" for "Strucker watches" was a clear nod to Baron Wolfgang von Strucker, who used Loki's scepter to give Wanda and her brother, Pietro, their powers. Turns out, that's not the only reference to Avengers: Age of Ultron. Alex Zalben took to Twitter today to point out another connection...

"#WandaVision ***spoilers*** but seems like it might be important to note that on the wallpaper outside Wanda and Vision's kitchen is a picture of the HYDRA base Wanda and Pietro were held in and experimented on by Strucker in Age of Ultron? Just a thought," Zalben tweeted. You can check out a side-by-side images below:

#WandaVision ***spoilers*** but seems like it might be important to note that on the wallpaper outside Wanda and Vision's kitchen is a picture of the HYDRA base Wanda and Pietro were held in and experimented on by Strucker in Age of Ultron? Just a thought. pic.twitter.com/hntMZ0DDHB — Alex Zalben (@azalben) January 16, 2021

It definitely appears as though a lot of Wanda's trauma is seeping into the reality she appears to have created, and we're certainly eager to see where these small nods her past are leading. Recently, Olsen revealed that WandaVision will be a "natural progression" into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

"There's never much we can talk about in Marvel, but I do think WandaVision is a natural progression into what happens in Doctor Strange 2," Olsen told Good Morning America about the sequel currently on a filming hiatus in England. "I think Kevin Feige is doing a really amazing job intertwining the television format with the films so that we can tell more interesting stories moving forward."

