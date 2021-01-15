WandaVision: Glamor and Illusion Marvel Comics Easter Egg Explained

✖

WandaVision has premiered on Disney+, and while fans may be obsessing over the many references to classic TV sitcoms and various Vision and Scarlet Witch stories from Marvel Comics, they may have missed a fun Easter egg reference to some pivotal (if not obscure) Marvel Comics characters from Vision and Scarlet Witch's past. Those two characters are Glynis and Ilya Zarkov, who are better known by their stage magician names, Glamor and Illusion (respectively). Glamor and Illusion's comic history gets spun into a fun thematic ode in WandaVision's second episode, which may actually help unravel the deeper mystery of what is happening in WandaVision's twisted reality.

WARNING: WandaVision SPOILERS Follow!

In episode 2 of WandaVision, Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) are trying to fit into their new suburban neighborhood. The local residents are getting a bit jumpy about ne'er-do-wells settling into the neighborhood, and Wanda worries that she and Vision could be targets of bigotry, should their superhuman abilities be discovered. When Wanda and Vision get tapped to perform a magic act at the local community talent show, they pick the stage names of Glamor and Illusion (respectively).

In Marvel Comics, it was the Zarkovs that used the names of Glamor and Illusion in their performances as stage magicians. The Zarkovs lived in Leonia, New Jersey, the same town that Vision and Scarlet Witch moved into, during the Vision & Scarlet Witch 12-issue limited series of the mid-1980s. The local residents were prejudiced against the superpowered couple and burned down their home. When Wanda and Vision buy a second house in the area, The Zarkovs allied with them, fearing that bigotry against superheroes could lead to bigotry against them, too. Illusion had the power to manipulate matter, while Glamor could manipulate her own molecular density to become intangible, or as flexible as Silly Putty. Illusion and Glamor became friends with Wanda and Vision and were even present for the reveal of Wanda's strange pregancy in the comics.

WandaVision pays homage to Glamor and Illusion by having Wanda and Vision ape their magic act, while similarly using their powers to enhance and/or explain the tricks. The lighthearted comedic sequence still carried the dark subtext of the original comic storyline, in that Wanda and Visions' performance is also a desperate attempt to avoid the same prejudice and violence they (and Glamor and Illusion) experienced in the comic series.

WandaVision is now streaming on Disney+.