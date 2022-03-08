WandaVision Easter Egg Reveals Scrapped Ties to Hank Pym and Stark Tech

Fans of Marvel’s WandaVision may have some fun with his cool Easter egg, which reveals that it once had ties to both Iron Man’s Stark Tech and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) from the Ant-Man movie franchise. Marvel has released the new WandaVision: The Art of the Series book, in which the show’s prop master, Russell Bobbitt, talks openly about some of the fun ideas that never made it to the screen. One of those ideas had was a prop for one of the faux ads that appeared in WandaVision: The Toastmate 2000.

As Bobbitt reveals, before WandaVision went with the vintage toaster model for its fake ad, the show makers toyed with the idea of creating a toaster that would have been an expression of Tony Stark and/or Hank Pym’s technological signatures. As you can see in this image HERE, the toaster was modeled to be both a conventional baking oven with a pop-up toaster on the top. Its red-and-gold color was clearly inspired by Iron Man’s armor.

As Russell Bobbitt explains:

“The ones you’re seeing here are inspired by Iron Man’s helmet. We played around with a lot of storytelling like, ‘Should it be Tony Stark? Did Pym have a hand in this toaster?’ Now, these would have been complete manufacturers, the expensive versions, until we then went to, ‘Hey. Let’s go to an antique store and buy a toaster that would have been there and modify it.’ But eventually, these all went by the wayside so we could finally get to the one we had. And the blue pencil drawings on the right are all based on real toasters that were around, and then we sort of Stark-ified or Pym-ified them, if you will—if those could be words that we now invent.”

Bobbitt also confirms a one detail of the final toaster design that was definitely a callback to Tony Stark: “What people may or may not know is that we added that blinking light in the middle to mirror the bomb in Sokovia.”

What this anecdote shows us (if nothing else) is just how crazy deep the connective ties of the Marvel Cinematic Universe truly run. It’s not just the references to events in other films and/or TV series in the MCU, or big franchise character crossovers, it’s even the props department agonizing over whether or not to put crossover references into the smallest props on the show!

But then, it’s that level of detail and commitment that makes the MCU the top-notch worldwide franchise that it is.

via MCU Direct