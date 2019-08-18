WandaVision’s Elizabeth Olsen Believes Mind Stone Helped with Scarlet Witch and Vision Romance

Avengers and WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen says the Mind Stone, which endowed both Wanda and Vision (Paul Bettany) with their respective powers, also pulled them together romantically.

“I did think of Paul having the Infinity Stone, and that also being the thing that gave me my abilities, I always thought that was something that created this kindred spirit, when you feel like you have a soulmate. I always thought of it as something that made their relationship deeper and heavier and [more] connected,” Olsen said at Dortmund’s German Comic Con.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“When we talk about love or we talk about people that are our partners or our soulmates in our human world, there’s usually a part of it that we can’t explain. It’s usually just a feeling that you have, chemistry, or a feeling that connects two people. And I always answered in my head that the stone was that for Scarlet Witch and the Vision.”

At San Diego Comic-Con, where Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige teased WandaVision when revealing the studio’s Phase 4 slate, Feige said the Disney+ series is “unlike anything we’ve done before.”

“We’re gonna have a lot of fun. It’s gonna get weird, we’re gonna go deep, we’re gonna have lots of surprises, and we’re gonna finally understand Wanda Maximoff as the Scarlet Witch,” Olsen said during Marvel’s Hall H presentation.

Bettany, who also stepped out for the presentation, admitted he has “no idea” how Vision is resurrected following his death at the hands of Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Infinity War.

“Last thing I knew, I died in Infinity War. All I can tell you is, every time we get to do this, the stories get richer and richer, and this is the richest it’s been, and we’re so excited to bring it to you all,” Bettany said. “I hope you love it, because it’s gonna be surprising and weird.”

WandaVision is planned for a Spring 2021 premiere exclusively on Disney+.