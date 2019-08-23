WandaVision Star Elizabeth Olsen Posts Adorable Headshot Throwback

There are few things on social media that are more fun than throwback photos, especially when those photos are celebrity headshots. Elizabeth Olsen, who is best known for playing Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently took to Instagram to share an adorable old picture of herself.

“When I went by my middle name… #tbt (If you look closely you can see JT in the reflection),” Olsen wrote.

Tons of people commented on the post, including some of Olsen’s co-stars from Non-Marvel projects:

“wtf,” Ingrid Goes West co-star, Aubrey Plaza, wrote.

“Haha holy cow this rules!,” Sorry For Your Loss co-star, Jovan Adepo, added.

Many fans replied, too:

“This woman is perfection in person since childhood,” @_humormar.vel wrote.

“My heart exploded,” @belovedbrie added.

“That doesn’t look like Justin Timberlake at all,” @gabrielleangelinojolie joked.

In addition to gracing the Internet with treasures, Olsen also recently wrapped filming on the second season of her Facebook Watch series, Sorry For Your Loss, which also stars Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s Kelly Marie Tran. Olsen will also be a major player in Marvel’s Phase Four, not only starring in her own Disney+ series, WandaVision, alongside Paul Bettany, but also co-starring in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In fact, it’s been teased that the two will be connected, and even reveal why Scarlet Witch is called Scarlet Witch.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.