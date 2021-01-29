New WandaVision Sneak Peek Reveals a Dark Future for the Series

✖

Now that WandaVision has moved beyond the walls of Westview, the sitcom-inspired Marvel series is about to get a lot darker. Friday morning marked the release of the fourth episode of WandaVision on Disney+, and it is the first edition of the series that really digs in to what is happening outside of the town where Wanda and Vision live. As promised, we finally learn more about Monica Rambeau, SWORD, and what could be causing the strange occurrence around Westview. Based on a new sneak peek from Marvel and Disney+, what comes next is going to be a lot darker than what we've seen to this point.

The sneak peek, which you can watch in the video above, starts out with footage from Friday's episode. However, it quickly starts including footage from future episodes, showing where the show could be heading over the course of the second half of the season. This is where things start to get really crazy.

It has been established that Vision is dead, but the sneak peek shows him trying to escape the confines of Westview. In addition to a shot of him one the inside of the wall, there is a second look at him falling to his knees on the outside. There's also a very ominous shot at the end of Wanda and Vision appearing as though they're about to fight one another using their powers.

There's also the text on the title cards to consider. Over the course of three different slides, the sneak peek reveals the message, "Life could be perfect when it's made just for you." This indicates that someone — likely Wanda — created the entire illusion of the sitcom world as a way to preserve the life they wanted.

At this point, it seems as though Wanda is the architect of Westview, meaning that she could be the chief antagonist of the entire series. With this sneak peek, it looks like Vision is starting to figure out what's going on, and finding it within himself to stand up to his wife to end things in Westview.

We don't know what happens next, but nothing good appears to be heading in the direction of Wanda and Vision. Things are about to painful from here on out.

What do you think of WandaVision so far? Let us know in the comments!