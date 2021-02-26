WandaVision Reveals the Heartbreaking Reason Why Wanda Is Recreating Old TV Sitcoms

✖

The penultimate episode of WandaVision is officially streaming on Disney+, and it followed Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) as they delved into Wanda's past in order to discover how the Westview anomaly was created. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! Agatha takes Wanda back in time to her childhood in Sokovia where we meet Wanda and her brother's parents for the first time. Her father comes home and excitedly shares a suitcase filled with DVDs, which are all classic sitcoms including I Love Lucy, Bewitched, I Dream of Jeanie, The Addams Family, Who's the Boss, and Malcolm in the Middle. Wanda's father tells her she can pick her favorite as he reveals he has kept a special boxed set hidden in the walls: The Dick Van Dyke Show.

As the Maximoff family watches The Dick Van Dyke Show, the blast that killed Wanda's parents comes out of nowhere, leaving Wanda and her brother left starring at the Stark Industries bomb that Wanda talked about back in Avengers: Age of Ultron. We learn that the bomb didn't not go off based on luck, but rather it was Wanda exhibiting her powers at a young age, which were later amplified by the infinity stone. Another interesting addition to the tragic story is that the television continued to play The Dick Van Dyke Show while stuck in the rubble, which helps explain why Wanda has such a strong connection to the series. The Dick Van Dyke Show was, after all, one of the main shows WandaVision paid tribute to in the first episode.

The suitcase of DVDs and The Dick Van Dyke Show were not the episode's only connection between Wanda and sitcoms. After she got her powers from the infinity stone while still in the hands of Hydra, Wanda is seen watching The Brady Bunch in her room (which really looked more like a cell). The episode in question was "Kitty Karry-All Is Missing." During WandaVision's third episode, Vision (Paul Bettany) is seen practicing with diapers on a Kitty Karry-All doll.

Another flashback takes place after the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron around the time of Captain America: Civil War, and shows Vision joining Wanda in her room while she's watching an episode of Malcolm in the Middle, which appears to be the season seven episode, "Health Insurance." It serves as an early and important bonding moment for Wanda and Vision where they talk about love and grief. Not to mention an adorable/heartbreaking moment in which Malcolm in the Middle makes the brand new Vision laugh.

Seeing Wanda's history with sitcoms not only explains the reasoning behind WandaVision's homages, but it's also relatable for anyone who has ever used television as a form of escape or emotional release.

The final episode of WandaVision drops on Disney+ on March 5th.