WandaVision Fans Aren't Sure What to Think About Doctor Strange's Cut Role
As it turns out, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) was supposed to appear in WandaVision. We all know by now the Sorcerer Supreme is nowhere to be found in the show, but Kevin Feige himself has confirmed the original plan was to introduce him towards the end of the series. According to the Marvel Studios boss, it was meant for the bizarre period-specific commercials to be crafted by Strange in a bid to get Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) attention and snap her out of The Hex.
"Some people might say, 'Oh, it would've been so cool to see Doctor Strange. But It would have taken away from Wanda," Feige told Rolling Stone. "We didn't want the end of the show to be commoditized to go to the next movie - here's the white guy, 'Let me show you how power works.'"
Though a deal was reached between Cumberbatch and Marvel Studios, the storyline was eventually scrapped and the actor didn't appear in a single frame of the series. Suffice to say, fans are split down the middle on the deleted plot device, with some happy the show was able to put all of its focus on Wanda while others admit they were hoping to see a magical team-up.
In Kev We Trust
The fact that Kevin Feige didn’t want to shift the focus from Wanda in WandaVision by having Doctor Strange explaining her powers to her at the end and let her have her own journey (for now) instead. In Kevin Feige we trust. pic.twitter.com/g5GoWQ0kj4— alias (@itsjustanotherx) May 3, 2021
A Little Salty
Doctor Strange WAS in #WandaVision after all with secret messages from him in the commercials! I shall cling to this.
Also, a little salty that his cameo didn't happen. https://t.co/f87WxpU3Ka— Janell Wheeler (@JanellWheeler) May 3, 2021
OMG
DOCTOR STRANGE?? IN WANDAVISION??? the build up this would’ve given to MOM omg pic.twitter.com/gQmCsWiVH7— ahlam | tfatws era! (@whitewolf_bb) May 3, 2021
Tears
WHAT??? So you're telling me Doctor Strange really was supposed to be in WandaVision??? I could have seen Ben with Strange goatee earlier than expected??? 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/wBGg7MQe61— KC Barrios (@caramelbarrs) May 4, 2021
Missed Opportunities
So it’s true they did cut doctor strange from WandaVision that show is just full of missed opportunities 🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/M5XqqJ476b— ⨂ Ralph Bohner ⨂ (@pmoneythebos) May 3, 2021
Stans Won
Wanda stans really won by Kevin Feige pulling Doctor Strange out of Wandavision and giving her more agency in her own show. Thank you, Kevin Feige.— ᗢ Hassle ᱬ ミ☆ || fan account (@honeymoron) May 3, 2021
Better That Way
IMO it was better that doctor strange didn't show though I really wanted to see Benedict cumberbatchs performance. now wandavision is scarlett witch's story.— Nahean Al Zaman (@NaheanZaman) May 4, 2021
WandaVision is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.
