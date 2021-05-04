WandaVision Fans Aren't Sure What to Think About Doctor Strange's Cut Role

As it turns out, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) was supposed to appear in WandaVision. We all know by now the Sorcerer Supreme is nowhere to be found in the show, but Kevin Feige himself has confirmed the original plan was to introduce him towards the end of the series. According to the Marvel Studios boss, it was meant for the bizarre period-specific commercials to be crafted by Strange in a bid to get Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) attention and snap her out of The Hex.

"Some people might say, 'Oh, it would've been so cool to see Doctor Strange. But It would have taken away from Wanda," Feige told Rolling Stone. "We didn't want the end of the show to be commoditized to go to the next movie - here's the white guy, 'Let me show you how power works.'"

Though a deal was reached between Cumberbatch and Marvel Studios, the storyline was eventually scrapped and the actor didn't appear in a single frame of the series. Suffice to say, fans are split down the middle on the deleted plot device, with some happy the show was able to put all of its focus on Wanda while others admit they were hoping to see a magical team-up.

