Doctor Strange 2: Is Agatha Harkness in Multiverse of Madness?

Agatha Harkness will return. While the closing title cards on WandaVision didn’t necessarily declare that, the character played by Kathryn Hahn will soon return to live-action in her own show from Jac Schaeffer, the first under the scribe’s new over deal with the House of Mouse. Though a series with the character is in development, some have speculated she could return before then, all because of a line in the initial reporting that said her new deal also included movies from Marvel Studios.

Because of that, we’ve got to ask — is Agatha Harkness going to appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?

Let it be known there’s been no official indication the character will appear in the movie, though it’s the flick that makes the most sense. From what we know of the film, it appears increasingly likely Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) will some how be at odds over the former’s use of the Darkhold.

To get through to her, why wouldn’t Strange try temporarily teaming up with Harkness? The Sorcerer Supreme, after all, was originally going to appear in WandaVision until the powers that be opted to cut him from it.

Whatever the case, Hahn’s 100-percent on board with returning no matter what.

“If I were to ever come back, there’s so many aspects of her that I think are fascinating,” Hahn said in a previous interview. “She touches in so many different worlds throughout the comics. You know, she’s a centuries-old witch and has seen a lot, and there’s a lot of different people and beings that she’s crossed paths with over the last couple of centuries, so that would be a blast to explore.”

It’s a role so well received, Hahn was nominated for an Emmy.

“Oh my God. I was driving home from work. I knew it was happening around that time but I was driving home, so I had my phone around me but I wasn’t checking it. And then, it just erupted with a bazillion exclamation points from my dear publicist Bryna, so I knew it was good news. But I still didn’t know how many nominations the show had gotten. So I called her and she told me, which was just bananas. My head was just reeling from it and I immediately started texting with Lizzie [Elizabeth Olsen], Paul [Bettany], Matt [Shakman], Kevin [Feige], and everybody over there,” Hahn shared over learning about her nomination.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters March 25, 2022. What other characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!