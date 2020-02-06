WandaVision Star Kat Dennings Reacts to Disney+ Trailer

This past Sunday night was the Super Bowl, but some folks were glued to their televisions all night for one reason and one reason only: the Marvel Studios Disney+ commercial. The new ad featured footage from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki, and fans and Marvel stars alike took to the Internet to reveal their excitement for the first official trailer for the highly-anticipated shows. One such star was Kat Dennings, who will be reprising her role as Darcy from Thor and Thor: The Dark World in WandaVision. Since the trailer dropped, Dennings has shared some fun tweets.

“The Universe is expanding. Marvel Studios’ ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,’ ‘WandaVision,’ and ‘Loki’ are coming soon to @DisneyPlus,” Marvel Entertainment tweeted.

“👀👀👀👀👀👀👀,” Dennings replied.

You can check out the post below:

Next, Dennings shared a gif of her Marvel character, clearly showcasing her excitement for the series.

Yesterday, Dennings took to Twitter again when Marvel announced the release dates for the shows:

WandaVision is premiering in December and is set to star Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany as Vision. In addition to Dennings, the new series will also feature Marvel alum Randall Park (Agent Woo from Ant-Man and the Wasp) as well as MCU newbie, Kathryn Hahn (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Transparent). You can check out the official synopsis for the show below:

“Marvel Studios’ ‘WandaVision’ blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer. Debuts on Disney+ this year.”

WandaVision is set to hit Disney+ in December. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in the Fall, The Eternals on November 6th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.