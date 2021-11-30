WandaVision Star Kathryn Hahn Addressed Mephisto Casting Ideas For House of Harkness





WandaVision star Kathryn Hahn got asked about Mephisto again ahead of Agatha: House of Harkness. Drew Barrymore had the beloved actress on her show to talk about The Shrink Next Door. But, she couldn’t let her go without tossing a few Marvel questions in there at the end. Fans will remember how everyone thought Mephisto would make an appearance before WandaVision ended. That didn’t happen, but it hasn’t stopped social media from expecting the demon’s introduction at any moment. House of Harkness was the most-anticipated MCU project during Disney+ day this year. For good reason, Agatha was an absolute favorite among the sitcom’s run on the platform. However, it doesn’t sound like Hahn knows much of what’s going on. In fact, she had no idea about the name until the rest of us did.

“I didn’t even know the title of the show until it was released to the public,” Hahn revealed with a laugh. “Like, they keep it so tight.”

Barrymore would press on and ask about Mephisto directly, and Hahn seemed to genuinely have nothing to report on that front. Marvel has been trying to keep an even tighter lid on everything spiraling out of WandaVision and this new phase of projects.

“I keep hearing that. I have no idea,” she confessed. “That was like a big thing during WandaVision. But, I have no idea, who knows? I mean, I think right now, like anything, like Marvel, I mean, who knows it’s anything is probably possible. But, like I have never heard anything definitive about that at all.”

When asked about casting her own Mephisto, Hahn took a long sip of coffee before breaking out her response.

“All I’ll say, in terms of a real great deflection of that question is that… There is something that does feel so badass to be playing like, you know, we think of a witch and you think of, you know, immediately you think of a woman who is loud, who is mysterious, who is dangerous because she’s complicated and she’s misunderstood. All of that stuff is a real turn on to me as a performer in terms of digging into this person a little bit more, very excited.”

WandaVision is currently streaming on Disney+

Do you think Mephisto will show up in House of Harkness? Let us know down in the comments!