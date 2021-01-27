WandaVision: 9 Marvel Easter Eggs You Spotted

Agents of SHIELD got tied into the second episode of WandaVision and Westview could be a codename for a famous Marvel Comics prison! Those moments and the many more which follow are all Easter eggs found by you, the readers and viewers of the content at ComicBook.com. You know how at the end of every video I say, “What Easter eggs and references did you catch?” and then you send them my way in the comment section or on Instagram? Well, this content right here is thanks to all of you who do that! These are the best Easter eggs, theories, and references sent to me by you, ComicBook Nation! After three episodes of WandaVision were released, I scrolled through all of the Twitter notifications in response to some of the videos and articles ComicBook.com has shared. I also checked out the comments on our Instagram posts of the IGTV video which take a deeper look at what's going on in WandaVision. There were some great little catches and interesting new theories. In the video above and article below, the nine best catches and theories from the viewers and readers from WandaVision's first three episodes are rounded up. Full spoilers follow!

Pleasant Hill Prison (Photo: Marvel Comics) Let's start with a big one! Westview, we saw the sign for Wanda's perfect little town when Monica got yeeted right out of it. Devan on Twitter pointed out… Westview might be the MCU's version of Pleasant Hill. In short, Pleasant Hill is a supervillain prison where reality is warped by a cosmic cube and operated by SHIELD. It basically manipulates the villains into more chill versions of themselves and changes their appearances. So, when it comes down to what Herbert was going to say when talking to Vision, "She came here because we're all...." Maybe they are all super villains in prison?

HYDRA Soak and SHIELD You literally overlooked this one, which AOS fans were quick to pick up. pic.twitter.com/EUzMQ1Jfq1 — ThatOneNerdRon (@raspiras8) January 23, 2021 Lots of you want to see Agents of SHIELD be embraced by Marvel Studios and a new sign of that came when the Hydra Soak commercial showed us the soap Phil Coulson referenced on the first Marvel TV show. This one was sent my way by The One Nerd Ron on Twitter, showing the exact moment Phil explained the mind manipulating soap to Daisy Johnson.

Don't Talk Back And now we know the significance of Yakety Yak pic.twitter.com/ZrvVsvur2f — steviecoolest (@steviecoolest) January 23, 2021 Next up, @steviesthecoolest pointed out that Yakety Yak, means don't talk back, just like the song says. Vision hears the song and sings it himself but this might be a real clue about the characters in this world knowing that if they talk back to Wanda, she's just going to say, "No," and try again.

The Infinity Panels Did you notice that the tinted windows of the house on Episode 3 were the exact colors of the infinity stones — Voldemoρτης (@TheDarkMortis) January 22, 2021 @TheDarkMortis pointed out that the Vision residence has windows that match the colors of the Infinity Stones and, well, I dunno, this might just be a coincidence. Those might just be 70s colors, but, then again, everything in this show feels like an Eater egg, so maybe it's intentional.

Pym Chopper @PhaseZeroCB @BrandonDavisBD could the red helicopter in Episode 2 be a regular helicopter shrunken by pym particles??

Maybe a possible way for Monica To enter this dimension?? — Voldemoρτης (@TheDarkMortis) January 24, 2021 A better one from @TheDarkMortis is suggesting that the helicopter in Episode 2 is actually a real helicopter but it ended up shrunken down by Pym Particles. If it's enlarged, it could be functioning, just like the tank that we thought was a keychain in Ant-Man. I like this one, and wee did see a very similar looking helicopter flying in the trailers.

Mephisto Babies (Photo: WandaVision / Disney+) @krishanshudas dropped a comment on Instagram, pointing out that Vision's book about pregnancy in the opening credits of Episode 3 has Mephisto on the cover. It's a little too tough to make out if that's definitely Mephisto but it's certainly in lin with a lot of other theories. Plus, that's just a weird cover for a pregnancy book and the red cover of it all, might be on to something.

Win One For The Reaper (Photo: Marvel Studios / Disney+) Something I didn't point out in the Episode 2 recap but @affan_24_siddiquis dropped into a comment on Instagram was that Grim Reaper's helmet was in the animated opening credits of Episode 2, a good catch, and I definitely expect the Grim Reaper to play a role in this series at some point.