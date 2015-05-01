WandaVision Director On Vision's Touching "Grief" Line, Teases More Profound Dialogue in Finale

✖

The Vision laid claim to one of the most profound lines of dialogue in the entirety of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when he looked at Wanda and asked, "But what is grief if not love persevering?" The character's relentless humanity continued to shine through in WandaVision, during a scene set somewhere in the MCU's timeline around the events of Captain America: Civil War. Following the episode, Marvel fans shared their love for Vision's latest dialogue gem. In an interview with ComicBook.com, WandaVision director Matt Shakman opened up about the line.

Shakman is quick to point out that Vision's line came "from the amazing Laura Donnie's head," as Donnie wrote the screenplay for the Previously On episode. "Jac Shaffer is a genius writer," he says. "Everyone she hired to work on that team was incredible and each of them brought a different perspective. And I think Laura's episode, Previously On, which we just had is a beautiful meditation on loss and it includes a line that's gorgeous."

Having such a way with words is not new for Vision. The character debuted in Avengers: Age of Ultron where he was dropping memorable bits, as well. "I think it follows in a tradition for Vision, which is that even though he's not human, he's almost more human than we are and you know, 'Something isn't beautiful just because it lasts,'" Shakman explained, referencing Vision's conversation with Ultron from the end of the second Avengers movie. "He's had some of the best lines in the MCU about humanity and that's just yet another one and there might be some more in the future before this wraps."

With only one episode left in WandaVision, it seems Paul Bettany might be tasked with delivering yet another profound bit of Vision speak before the series sails off into the sunset and possibly takes Vision with it. Many of the characters are known to be appearing in future titles, like Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Mutliverse of Madness or Monica Rambeau in Captain Marvel 2. The Vision, however, has not been revealed as a part of any upcoming movie or show casts.

