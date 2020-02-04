WandaVision First Look Could Confirm Identities of Children

Marvel Studios dropped a bombshell Sunday night by releasing the first look at WandaVision during Super Bowl LIV. Alongside The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Loki, the WandaVision clips revealed a great deal of information about the upcoming Disney+ show, like the fact Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) will become parents at some point throughout the series. Now, as one eagle-eyed Marvel fan has pointed out, the first look seemingly confirmed the identity of those two kids right in front of our eyes.

Throughout the dozens of split-second shots, there’s one look of Wanda on a set with an appearance awfully similar to that of Roseanne. As evidenced in the shot, some school projects seem the first initials of Tommy and Billy, the names of Speed (Tommy Shepherd) and Wiccan (Billy Kaplan). Fans of the Marvel Comics mythos will recognize those two as fan-favorite members of the Young Avengers and children of Wanda and Vision thanks to some sorcery and black magic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you look closely, a group of pipe cleaners towards the top of the gride have been formed to form an orangish-red “T” while a much larger “B” project is seen made out of construction paper. Naturally, it makes sense for kids to do school projects featuring their initials and names, right? The only question here would be the timing. Judging by the artwork and projects here, it’d seem to suggest Billy and Tommy are at least of age to participate in crafts at school or daycare. Shortly after this, however, the kids are in their cribs as their binkies go flying through the air.

On the flip side, the show is likely all about reality-altering so maybe we shouldn’t think about timelines too much. See the snapshot and decide for yourself below.

WandaVision is set to hit Disney+ later this year. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (rumored for August), The Eternals on November 6th, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.