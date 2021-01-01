Marvel Reveals WandaVision Poster for Monica Rambeau

✖

Now that The Mandalorian has come to a close, fans are eagerly awaiting the next big Disney+ exclusive series, this time from the Marvel side of things. Up next for the service is WandaVision, and in addition to featuring Scarlet Witch and Vision, it will also feature the return of Monica Rambeau, who we last saw as a young girl in Captain Marvel. Monica's all grown up now though and will be played by Teyonah Parris, and we have a new look at her in the newest posters for the show, which you can see below.

"Tune into a new age. #WandaVision, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming in two weeks on @DisneyPlus"

Tune into a new age. #WandaVision, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming in two weeks on @DisneyPlus. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/licEefS8v6 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) January 1, 2021

Rambeau is going to play a significant role in the new series, and she couldn't be more thrilled to bring the character to life on the big screen.

“I feel so special and honored to be able to walk in her shoes and bring her story to life,” Parris said. “I hope that me playing this character (a) gives a group of people who are underrepresented a chance to see themselves, and (b) seeing my face and my Black body helps them engage with Black women and our humanity.”

Playing a superhero has been a dream of hers ever since she was a child, and now she gets to bring a Marvel hero to life just like she imagined.

“This has been a childhood dream. To be a Marvel superhero. I can even remember, I’ve always said that, ‘I want to be a superhero.’ Then, when the MCU opened up, I think I was in college. It was like I want to be a Marvel superhero,” Parris said “I went to see Iron Man, and seeing women in those movies kick a**. I watched those movies and said, ‘I want to do that.’”

You can check out the official description for WandaVision below.

"Welcome to WandaVision. Coming soon to Disney+. Marvel Studios' captivating new series "WandaVision" stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, and marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems."

WandaVision hits Disney+ on January 15th, 2021.