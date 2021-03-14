WandaVision Star Teyonah Parris Writes Message of Gratitude to Crew After Finale

✖

WandaVision may have come to an end last week, but it's only the beginning of Teyonah Parris' time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Her character, Monica Rambeau, first appeared in Captain Marvel before she was aged up for WandaVision and played by Parris. It's been abundantly clear throughout WandaVision's run that Parris is thrilled to be a part of the MCU and fans are happy to have her. In honor of WandaVision ending, Parris took to Instagram this week to share a message of thanks to the many people who helped her bring adult Monica to life.

"The WandaVision finale aired just one week ago. What an incredible journey it has been. Bringing all of these characters off of the page, and to living color, was a massive group undertaking and I wanted to give a VERY SPECIAL THANK YOU to the unsung heroes who made it all possible," Parris wrote. "The Monica Style Squad: Makeup- Regina Little @gene9902, Hair- Nikki Wright @thewrightnikki, Wig- Cookie Jordan @cookiewigger, Wardrobe-Mayes Rubeo @mayescrubeo, Daniel Selon @danielselon & Joseph Feltus, Wardrobe set dressers: Maegan Robinson @maeganrobinson & Beth Hanley

Specialty Costumer: Tony Almaraz," she added.

Parris goes on to write sweet, individual messages to everyone mentioned above before giving a special shoutout to the creative team behind WandaVision. "Mary Livanos, Mary Kane, Sarah Finn, Jac Schaeffer, Matt Shakman, Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito, Kevin Feige & MARVEL, Thank you for your unwavering support in making sure I had a diverse team of artists around me to help bring Monica to the screen. It's crazy to say that this type of encouragement and environment isn't always the norm. It's not often that people of all walks of life, color, and creed get the opportunity to come together and create something special- particularly on this massive, epic level. Thank you for seeing the importance of having a diverse crew and making it happen. I am forever grateful for the experience." You can read her full message in the post below (be sure to check the comments, where she adds more):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teyonah Parris (@teyonahparris)

Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with producer Mary Livanos who spoke about Monica's journey in WandaVision.

"The discovery of integrating Monica was a really lovely, awesome discovery early on in the process of the writer's room. We were trying to find a character who could be an advocate for Wanda, someone who understood what she was going through. And pulling threads from, sort of, loosely Captain Marvel comic backstory," Livanos shared.

"The notion that Monica has also lost someone presented a really lovely opportunity to have a character who could advocate for Wanda on her journey," she added. "But the notion of her powers and how much we would see them or not see them was an ever-evolving process. We always knew that Monica would level up in this series because of the empathy that she demonstrates. And that's really the core of who she is as a character. So that was always a given, but exactly what she was doing was the fun discovery, I would say."

WandaVision is now streaming on Disney+.