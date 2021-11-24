WandaVision Fans Celebrate Series After Agatha’s Grammy Nomination

Despite WandaVision being released nearly a year ago, the Disney+ is back in the news because it’s been nominated for a Grammy. More directly, WandaVision tune “Agatha All Along” has been nominated for Best Song for Visual Media. As such, the viral sensation quickly became a trending topic across social media as fans remembered their best parts from the series.

“I knew I was going to have a theme song, but I actually didn’t know I was going to be singing it until we were midway through shooting it and they were like, ‘Oh, we’re going to need you to sing.’ I was like, ‘Great,’ but I had zero expectations that it was going to be the thing that would pop out,” Hahn previously said of the tune. She’s nominated alongside songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and background singers Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall, and Gerald White.

He added, “I was like, ‘Wait, what?’ It was really like it was [happening on] a different planet — it was like another us or another me, just this other thing that was happening. Someone was like, ‘You topped the Biebs!’ And I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ The whole thing was so very, very surreal.”

WandaVision is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

