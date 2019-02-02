Watch Brie Larson Dance to Raise Money for ‘Captain Marvel’ Challenge

The Captain Marvel Challenge continues to gain momentum, and to keep it going Brie Larson is going all out, including dancing up a storm on Ellen.

Larson appeared on the Ellen show to participate in the Can Twitch and Brie Dance…with what’s behind them” game. Essentially a video plays behind them that they must dance to (with similar moves as the video), and for each one they complete Shutterfly will give $1000 dollars to the Captain Marvel Challenge, which is helping girls who don’t have the money to go to the movie have a chance to see it.

All in all, it’s a pretty great reason to dance, so first up was Madonna’s Vogue music video, which both nailed. Then it was time for a traditional hula dance. They did well with that took, but then it was time for a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air dance-off, with a Will Smith deluxe version of the Running Man. Spoiler alert, it was amazing.

Ellen then changed things up to Britney Spears Oops, I Did It Again, and the duo killed that too. A bit of ballet and then some square dancing set up a return to pop with N’Sync’s Bye Bye Bye. A few more dances followed though Twitch was not doing that break dancing challenge that ended up being the final one, so he hit the buzzer himself.

All in all, Shutterfly contributed $10,000 to the Captain Marvel Challenge. The previous total was set at $34,974, so the extra $10,000 would bring that up to $44,974.

The full video can be seen above, and the official description can be found below.

If you’re interested in contributing or starting your own #CaptainMarvelChallenge, you can check out the GoFundMe right here.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.

