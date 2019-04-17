Watch the Entirety of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ in Just One Minute

Tomorrow will mark one week until the Avengers: Endgame previews begin, which means fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are doing their best to prepare for the highly-anticipated movie. Many are rewatching all 21 films in the MCU (which is being encouraged by the Russo Brothers) while others are taking a different approach. One fan decided to speed up Avengers: Infinity War, so you that can watch the entire thing in one minute. Shared to the r/MarvelStudios subreddit, a page “dedicated to discussing Marvel Studios, the films and television shows, and anything else related to the MCU,” this clever video is perfect for anyone who has already seen the last Avengers film over and over again.

“Sped up Infinity War to fit in one minute,” u/Apex_Pie wrote.

Many fans were quick to comment on the post, some thanking the original poster for their innovation and others making clever jokes about the video.

“And this is how Dr. Strange felt watching end game,” u/Spadeless wrote.

“Multiplied by 14,000,605,” u/DillonBunch added.

“Do one for the whole mcu in chronological order……please,” u/Masteroftask requested.

“That was actually a great recap. All I needed before watching endgame, thanks!,” u/AuditTheWorld replied.

“Barry Allen upvoted this,” u/Skepticism_ joked for the DC fans in the audience.

Do you plan on rewatching all of the MCU movies before Avengers: Endgame? Tell us in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Captain Marvel, which is still playing in select theaters, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 5th.

