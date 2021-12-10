Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Opening Minute

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios have released the first minute of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the upcoming cap to Jon Watts’s Spider-Man trilogy and Marvel’s most-anticipated movie since Avengers: Infinity War. While much of the discussion around the movie is wrapped up in the cameos and Easter eggs expected to show up once the plot gets rolling, this first minute is almost a throwback to the simpler times of Spider-Man: Far From Home, picking up where that movie left off, with J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) outing Peter Parker (Tom Holland) as Spider-Man to the whole world.

Here, we get to see some of the fallout from that decision, not just for Peter, but for MJ as well, who is almost immediately accosted in the streets of Manhattan by strangers asking if she is Spider-Man’s girlfriend. He unintentionally confirms Jameson’s report by leaping into action to rescue her.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see the clip below.

https://youtu.be/WYXIf8ggvK8

That the movie opens up right where the previous one left off is perhaps no surprise. We already knew that the plot will center in part around Peter’s decision to seek out Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help with his secret identity woes, a decision that proves catastrophic when Strange’s attempt to rewrite reality opens up the multiverse, bringing in villains from other worlds to do battle with the young Webhead.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker will square off against villains from the franchise’s past — but not against ones he has seen before. On December 17th, Spider-Man will battle the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man), Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2), Electro (Jamie Foxx, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and more.

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Loki, and What If…?, Marvel’s multiverse seems to be more wide open than ever before, and that has some fans expecting to see Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man, as well as Tobey Maguire’s, share the screen with Holland. Following the commercial success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, there’s hardly a more commonsense character for Marvel to begin exploring its infinite Earths with.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to open in theaters on December 17.