Watch Yondu’s Deleted Scene From ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

Thor: Ragnarok fans were surprised to see Yondu show up in the deleted scenes, and now you can watch the scene in question for yourself.

The digital version of Thor: Ragnarok is out now, and features a deleted scene with a certain blue-skinned Guardian. That would be Yondu of course, played by Michael Rooker, who decided to drop by the set and have some fun. You can watch the full scene in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The clip features Skurge (played by Karl Urban) being commanded by Hela to execute a citizen. Skurge hesitates initially, but Hela (Cate Blanchett) asks him to do his appointed job. While he grimaces, he lifts his ax to do as he’s told until someone from off camera says “Whoa, whoa, whoa! Hey, hey, hey! Stop it! Hold on right there!”

The crowd turns and walking right between them is Yondu (with shades) looking cool as a cucumber. He tells Skurge “Easy does it, hoss,” but then looks around as if he were lost. He seems confused, and then asks Skurge “You know where Kevin and Lou’s offices are, ya’ll?”

A random man tells him which direction to head in, which prompts Yondu to say “Oh, thanks man. Thank….go ahead. Proceed.” He then walks away, leaving the poor citizen to her fate.

Yondu’s “Kevin and Lou” name drops are references to Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios co-president Louis D’Esposito.

As to how Yondu got into the Thor film in the first place, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 director James Gunn addressed that to fans on social media.

“For those of you asking me how a Yondu deleted scene is on the Thor: Ragnarok extras – I believe Rooker was at the lot shooting his bit for the Guardians Mission Breakout ride/Halloween version, and he stopped by the Thor set to goof around. Rooker, correct me if I’m wrong.”

Now you can see the scene in all of its full glory in the video above, and you can watch Thor: Ragnarok now on Digital HD.