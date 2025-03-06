Wolverine’s Blood-Soaked History With Adamantium Has Awakened a Force Older than Gods

Wolverine #7, by writer Saladin Ahmed and artist Martin Coccolo, gives readers the answers to the mysteries of the Adamantine, and they were under our noses all the time. The saga of the Adamantine began in Wolverine #1, when a battle between Wolverine and Cyber, their adamantium clashing, awoke the Adamantine, a seemingly sentient metal with great power over adamantium. Since then, Wolverine has been on a trip through his rogues gallery, as adamantium clad villains under the control of the Adamantine like Lady Deathstrike, Constrictor, and Donald Pierce have clashed with him, Nightcrawler, the teen Wendigo he’s training, and his daughter Laura, who joined the battle just in time for the master manipulator to be revealed — Romulus, Wolverine’s oldest villain.

Romulus joining the fray changes the whole tenor of the conflict. Romulus has claimed that he’s been around since Roman times and has been obsessed with power for millennia. Issue six saw Romulus reveal that he had become the avatar of the Adamantine, controlling the villains, and doing his best to get his hands on Wolverine. Issue seven reveals the truth behind the Adamantine; it’s actually been in the Marvel Universe much longer than anyone imagined, and Wolverine’s own actions over the years have made it so much more dangerous.

The Adamantine Is the Metal of the Gods

Romulus has been around for a long time and he’s been searching for the Adamantine the whole time. It was legendary back in the days of yore, and Romulus has finally put together its origins. The Adamantine was formed in the early days of the Earth, as the planet cooled down after its birth. Eventually, this metal is found by the gods, who existed long before humans did. They saw the power of this true metal and decided to make it a key part of their arsenals. The Greek God Hephaestus found many uses for it, creating the Helm of Hades, the axe of Pluto, and a weapon very familiar to longtime fans of Marvel — Hercules’s indestructible golden mace, a weapon that has appeared in the hands of the Son of Zeus many times over the years.

The Adamantine became the weapon of the gods, and its energies were used in the great battles of the olden days. The power of the Adamantine went to sleep as the ages of the gods ended, and eventually, humanity created its own version of the Adamantine: adamantium. Adamantium was near-impregnable, but didn’t have the power or consciousness of the Adamantine. Its existence was an affront to the Adamantine, and every time it was used, it rang through the Earth. The Adamantine heard this ringing but kept sleeping. And then Wolverine was given his adamantium skeleton and claws, and the din of adamantium became so loud that the Adamantine had no choice but to awaken and begin its quest to destroy the “false metal” of adamantium. That led to Romulus finding it, and all of Wolverine’s current problems.

Wolverine Has Awakened a Force that Can Destroy the Earth

Wolverine has proven himself to be a great hero over the years, but he’s not on the level of someone like Thor. Wolverine has had to deal with his share of all-powerful enemies, but he usually does it as a member of the X-Men or the Avengers. He’s the little guy that jumps into battle claws first, takes a pounding, and sometimes comes up with a plan that works. At best, he’s cannon fodder that can be heavily damaging to any enemy he faces. However, Wolverine #7 reveals that all of those battles have had greater stakes than anyone could have ever imagined. Wolverine’s actions have awakened a force that gave the gods an insane amount of power, and now has to deal with the consequences.

The Adamantine is one of the more interesting concepts added to the Marvel Universe in a long time. The fact that Marvel fans have actually been seeing the Adamantine for years in the hands of Hercules is a huge surprise that no one would have guessed when Wolverine #1 dropped and the Adamantine first appeared. Having Romulus chasing its power is the worst thing imaginable for Wolverine; the only way he’s been able to truly defeat Romulus is by using trickery and Romulus has proven that Wolverine’s tricks pale in comparison to his own. The saga of the Adamantine has taken a huge turn, and it’s one that Wolverine might be powerless to correct.

Wolverine #7 is on sale now where ever comics are sold.