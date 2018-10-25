Marvel Fans Demand ‘Avengers 4’ Trailer in Viral Video

The wait for Avengers 4 is killing some fans, such as the pair who appear in a new video quickly gaining views, in which the two passionate Marvel fans demand that Marvel Studios drop that first Avengers 4 trailer!

Speaking for the legions of fans who probably feel exactly the same way, French comedic YouTuber Kirk Deveyck makes an aggressive and very loud PSA-style plea (or demand?) for Marvel Stuidos to finally put out the Avengers 4 trailer. Deveyck sites the entire history of how the Russo Bros. promised fans two Avengers movies dealing with Thanos, and how since then, they’ve kept fans in the dark about just about any and everything having to do with the film. He seems especially aggravated by the fact that we haven’t even been told the Avengers 4 official title yet, calling it crazy that Marvel Studios would do this to fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ironically, this video plea for Avengers 4 from Deveyck is actually a sequel to his video pleas for both the Captain Marvel and Avengers: Infinity War trailers, which both were popular with fans. Obviously the videos are meant to be taken in jest (despite the repeated “This is not a joke slogan,”) and it’s clear that the use of humor as a delivery system for actual feelings of fan angst and frustration is one big reason why Marvel fans enjoy these kinds of videos, and pass them on to others.

Right now, there’s much more rampant speculation about Avengers 4 than there is reliable information. Fan conspiracy theories speculate that the title has already been secretly revealed; teaser and promo photos may reveal some new heroes making their debut; while the cast and crew has been dropping hints about the various MCU elements that will be incorporated into Avengers 4‘s story. As stated, however, we don’t actually know much of anything solid yet – except that it will be a mind-bending, sci-fi-style ride, unlike what we got in Infinity War.

Synopsis: “A culmination of 22 interconnected films, the fourth installment of the Avengers saga will draw audiences to witness the turning point of this epic journey. Our beloved heroes will truly understand how fragile this reality is and the sacrifices that must be made to uphold it.”

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now available as digital downloads and Blu-ray and DVD. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.