‘Weapon H’ Variant Cover Pays Tribute to First Appearance of Wolverine

Marvel’s new Weapon H series stars a Wolverine-Hulk hybrid. One variant cover is paying homage to where that relationship began.

Artist Clayton Crain (X-Force) revealed his work-in-progress cover of Weapon H #1. The cover is for a Frankie’s Comics variant. It is an homage to Herb Trimpe’s cover of The Incredible Hulk #181, which was Wolverine’s first appearance.

Technically, Wolverine showed up in a final panel tease in the previous issue of the series. Still, most consider #181 to be his first appearance since it’s the first to show him in action.

The homage is appropriate since Weapon H‘s first arc involves Wendigo. That’s the same enemy that Wolverine and Hulk battled in Logan’s first appearance. Check out the solicitation information and synopsis below.

Weapon H isn’t just a hybrid of Wolverine and the Hulk. His powers include those stolen from Sabretooth, Domino, Warpath, and Lady Deathstrike. Weapon H was created using a former military contractor named Clayton as a test subject. Clayton managed to exhibit enough control to escape Weapon X and go AWOL.

Weapon H is written by Greg Pak. Pak created Weapon H during the “Weapons of Mutant Destruction” crossover story. Weapon H is drawn by Cory Smith.

“Greg Pak wrote one of the biggest and most action-packed Hulk stories ever in Planet Hulk…so it only made sense that he brought those same sensibilities to Weapon H,” editor Darren Shan said when Weapon H was announced. “We’re going to pit him against the biggest threats of the Marvel Universe that you can imagine, starting with a new kind of Wendigo! And then Cory Smith is going to multiply that times ten and smash the hell out of it with his incredible art! Whether you read his first appearance in Weapon X: The Hunt for Weapon H or not, you’re going to find that we only scratched the surface of this bombastic new character!”

Weapon H #1 goes on sale March 21.

Weapon H #1

JAN180920

(W) Greg Pak (A) Cory Smith (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

AWOL Part 1

The Weapon X Program has done it again! At the cost of their own destruction, they’ve completed their biggest and possibly most dangerous experiment yet… With the strength of the Hulk and the rage and claws of Wolverine comes WEAPON H!

It’s been some time since Weapon H escaped and destroyed his creators. Now, our hero is on the run, as he tries to escape his mysterious past and seclude himself from the rest of society. But when a new kind of Wendigo threatens the lives of others, will Weapon H be able to shirk his responsibility? Does any of his humanity remain? Only the creative team of Greg Pak (INCREDIBLE HULK) and Cory Smith (X-MEN BLUE) can give you the answers!

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 21, 2018

SRP: $4.99