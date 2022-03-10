Werewolf By Night: New Report Supports Michael Giacchino Directing Rumors

It looks like Marvel’s Werewolf By Night may have, in fact, found its director. For the past month or so, word was spreading online Michael Giacchino had landed his first directing gig in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, a new report says the composer is officially working on a Marvel television project, seemingly providing enough evidence to back up the rumors.

The somewhat confirmation comes from Variety, which did a lengthy piece on Giacchino’s score for The Batman. The composer himself wasn’t able to be a part of the piece because he, as the trade put it, was “off directing a television project for Marvel.”

Furthermore, there aren’t many projects currently being filmed from Marvel Studios. While the studio has dozens of projects in development, only Secret Invasion and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are still filming principal photography. Ant-Man and the Waps: Quantumania just recently started reshoots. Werewolf By Night was supposed to start in mid-March and only film three to four weeks for its supposed “one-shot” Disney+ Halloween Special.

Details for the project remain scarce, other than the fact Gael Garcia Bernal (Station Eleven) will be playing the eponymous antihero while Laura Donnelly (The Nevers) will play his niece Nina Price, or the Marvel Horror character better known as Vampire By Night.

All the rumors first started last July when Kevin Smith revealed he was unable to use Werewolf By Night in a project because “the movie division was using him.” At the time, Smith was helping develop an animated Howard the Duck series for Hulu. That series has since been scancelled.

“In my head, as I started building my season, I was like, ‘Alright. Episode 5. Werewolf by Night,’” Smith explained on his Fatman Beyond podcast earlier this year. “The idea of our story was that Howard was trapped here and he was trying to get pages of the Darkhold, which would allow him to go back. There’s Howard as I’m laying it out and then I go into Jeph and told him what I wanted to do, and that’s when they said ‘You can’t use Werewolf by Night,’ and I asked why. They said the movie division was using him.”

