Werewolf by Night: Marvel Fans Are Obsessed With Man-Thing

Werewolf by Night is the first "special presentation" by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and fans are already loving it. The new Halloween special dropped on Disney+ today, and it is getting rave reviews. ComicBook.com's Adam Barnhardt gave Werewolf by Night a 5 out of 5 and called it an "exceptionally exciting project." There is a whole lot to love in the special from Michael Giacchino's direction to the MCU debut of Laura Donnelly (Elsa Bloodstone) and Gael García Bernal (Jack Russell). When the first reactions from critics came out, one of the most talked about characters from the special was Man-Thing AKA Ted, and that's not changed now that Marvel fans have seen Werewolf by Night.

Before checking out some of the tweets about Man-Thing from Marvel fans, you can learn more about his comics history here. Man-Thing was created by Stan Lee, Roy Thomas, Gerry Conway, and Gray Morrow and first appeared in Savage Tales #1 in 1971. Giacchino recently revealed that it was Kevin Feige's idea to include Man-Thing in the special.

"It was Kevin Feige who asked me what I thought about him, and I was like, 'What, are you kidding me? It's one of my favorite comic runs in the world!'" the filmmaker/composer revealed. "It added a lot more pressure to me going, 'Oh, not only is this [introducing] Jack Russell and then Elsa… These are two of my favorite characters and I'm gonna bring them in, but now you're gonna give me this too?' And I've got to bring all of this to the table ... But it was all done out of love for these things. And hopefully, that comes through and hopefully, you feel that. Because I do love these characters."

You can check out some of the tweets about Man-Thing below. Warning: Spoilers Ahead!