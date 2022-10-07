Werewolf by Night: Marvel Fans Are Obsessed With Man-Thing
Werewolf by Night is the first "special presentation" by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and fans are already loving it. The new Halloween special dropped on Disney+ today, and it is getting rave reviews. ComicBook.com's Adam Barnhardt gave Werewolf by Night a 5 out of 5 and called it an "exceptionally exciting project." There is a whole lot to love in the special from Michael Giacchino's direction to the MCU debut of Laura Donnelly (Elsa Bloodstone) and Gael García Bernal (Jack Russell). When the first reactions from critics came out, one of the most talked about characters from the special was Man-Thing AKA Ted, and that's not changed now that Marvel fans have seen Werewolf by Night.
Before checking out some of the tweets about Man-Thing from Marvel fans, you can learn more about his comics history here. Man-Thing was created by Stan Lee, Roy Thomas, Gerry Conway, and Gray Morrow and first appeared in Savage Tales #1 in 1971. Giacchino recently revealed that it was Kevin Feige's idea to include Man-Thing in the special.
"It was Kevin Feige who asked me what I thought about him, and I was like, 'What, are you kidding me? It's one of my favorite comic runs in the world!'" the filmmaker/composer revealed. "It added a lot more pressure to me going, 'Oh, not only is this [introducing] Jack Russell and then Elsa… These are two of my favorite characters and I'm gonna bring them in, but now you're gonna give me this too?' And I've got to bring all of this to the table ... But it was all done out of love for these things. And hopefully, that comes through and hopefully, you feel that. Because I do love these characters."
You can check out some of the tweets about Man-Thing below. Warning: Spoilers Ahead!
Look At Him!
prevnext
Man-Thing in #WerewolfByNight pic.twitter.com/pUHjW957uI— 🎃Jon-Thing🎃 (@JonofNY) October 7, 2022
Man-Thing Forever
prevnext
I NEED MORE MAN-THING I AM BEGGING give me a Man-Thing movie, a Man-Thing trilogy, a Man-Thing cinematic universe, a Man-Thing theme park, a Man-Thing island, I NEED MAN-THING WORLD DOMINATION #WerewolfByNight pic.twitter.com/kfVzPpecxl— Jack (-_•) (@captaincupkicks) October 7, 2022
Dynamic Duo
prevnext
The dynamic and friendship between Jack and Man-Thing was lovely! #WerewolfByNight pic.twitter.com/RIpBx01OvE— Shadow Knight (@ShadowKnightPK) October 7, 2022
"Flawless"
prevnext
Werewolf by Night spoilers— Jack (-_•) (@captaincupkicks) October 7, 2022
-
-
-
-
-
YOOOO THE FADE TO COLOR everyone looks so cool, that Man-Thing design is genuinely flawless #WerewolfByNight pic.twitter.com/NPLOfHmghn
Protect Him
prevnext
Protect Ted at all cost #ManThing #WerewolfByNight pic.twitter.com/2BSPu6N5PY— Jay🎃🏹 WAKANDA FOREVER (@Hawkmaestro21) October 7, 2022
Seriously, Though
prevnext
Also this is now an official Ted fan account. He must be protected at all costs. #WerewolfByNight pic.twitter.com/hD8dLYch4D— TASK the President of the #Titaniacs (@UpToTASK) October 7, 2022
HE MUST BE SAFE
prevnext
Werewolf by Night spoilers— Jack (-_•) (@captaincupkicks) October 7, 2022
-
-
-
-
-
MAN-THING HELLO HE'S SUCH A POLITE GUY PROTECT HIM AT ALL COSTS #WerewolfByNight pic.twitter.com/kaubiLmTtM
Counterpoint
prevnext
id say protect ted at all costs but he would probably protect me instead 🥹 #WerewolfByNight pic.twitter.com/e4PX6s38gS— ken (@wandaslizzie) October 7, 2022
Badass
prevnext
Werewolf by Night spoilers— Jack (-_•) (@captaincupkicks) October 7, 2022
-
-
-
-
-
MAN-THING JUST CASUALLY ATOMIZING A DUDE THIS IS INCREDIBLE I LOVE TED #WerewolfByNight pic.twitter.com/ApUIim0MGI
Bye B*tch
prevnext
Werewolf by Night spoilers— Jack (-_•) (@captaincupkicks) October 7, 2022
-
-
-
-
-
TED JUST ABSOLUTELY MURDERING HER WHAT A HERO HE'S THE GOAT #WerewolfByNight pic.twitter.com/WPz3tf3mVn
Give The People What They Want
prevnext
#WerewolfByNight spoilers⚠️— KanoTheTornado (@KanoTheTornado) October 7, 2022
-
-
-
-
-
MORE MAN-THING PLEASE! pic.twitter.com/F9pt4YXZMV
More Ted!
prevnext
Give Man-Thing a D+ Series or a Special I really want more Man-Thing in MCU. #ManThing #MCU pic.twitter.com/tkGaRlffpa— EMPEROR BOSS (@GodEmperorBoss) October 7, 2022
More ALL Of Them!
#WerewolfByNight SPOILERS— faz (@buckyssteven) October 7, 2022
-
-
-
I need more of jack, elsa, and man-thing immediately pic.twitter.com/cL6o6cfzmd
Werewolf by Night is now streaming on Disney+.prev