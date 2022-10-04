Werewolf by Night: It Was Kevin Feige's Idea to Introduce Man-Thing

Man-Thing will soon join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, largely thanks to the architect behind Hollywood's largest franchise. Michael Giacchino, the composer making his Marvel directorial debut with Werewolf by Night, says it was entirely Kevin Feige's idea to include the fan-favorite Marvel horror character in the Halloween special.

"It was Kevin Feige who asked me what I thought about him, and I was like, 'What, are you kidding me? It's one of my favorite comic runs in the world!'" the filmmaker said.

That said, Giacchino said the inclusion of Man-Thing added much more pressure to the project as he and other crew members tried to balance the character's intro alongside that of both Jack Russell (Gael Garcia Bernal) and Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly).

"It added a lot more pressure to me going, 'Oh, not only is this [introducing] Jack Russell and then Elsa… These are two of my favorite characters and I'm gonna bring them in, but now you're gonna give me this too?' And I've got to bring all of this to the table," the director added. "But it was all done out of love for these things. And hopefully that comes through and hopefully you feel that. Because I do love these characters."

What is Werewolf by Night about?

Marvel's official synopsis for the special can be found below:

"On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader," the synopsis reads. "In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader's life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster."

Werewolf by Night hits Disney+ on October 7th. What other characters do you hope to see appear in the upcoming special? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!