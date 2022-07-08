Werewolf By Night Had a Secret Thor: Love and Thunder Easter Egg We All Missed

Werewolf by Night is the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe project to hit Disney+ and it's the franchise's first-ever "special presentation." While there's a good chance some of the characters could be showing up in the MCU again, the special is its own standalone thing that does not require any knowledge of the movies and shows that came before. However, its still a Marvel project, which means easter eggs are pretty much inevitable. In fact, one eagle-eyed fan spotted a connection to Thor: Love and Thunder.

On the Marvel Studios subreddit, user u/greppoboy (via The Direct) pointed out a mural in Werewolf by Night that is definitely of Gorr the God Butcher, the Thor: Love and Thunder character played by Christian Bale. You can check out a screenshot of the easter egg below as well as an image of Gorr from the comics.

(Photo: Marvel)

(Photo: Marvel)





Why Does Gorr the God Butcher Look Different in Thor: Love and Thunder?

Gorr's long-awaited live-action debut in Thor: Love and Thunder caused a mixed reaction from fans due to the character's updated look. While the character played by Bale was still a part of a nearly-extinct alien race, Gorr did not have the flowing tendrils or a noseless face from the comics. He also did not wear his signature black hood from the comics. Recently, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige explained the changes, saying they did not want Bale to get lost in the makeup or CGI.

"Gorr the God Butcher has an awesome look in the comics. We wanted to tap into that," the producer said in a behind-the-scenes Thor: Love and Thunder documentary on Disney+. "But had we done exactly that translation, we would've lost all of Christian. So we made the decision early on that we didn't want him to be a motion capture character. There are incredible ways of doing that, but with this particular actor in this particular character, Taika really believed, rightfully so, that we could achieve that with makeup."

Will Gael García Bernal Return as Jack Russell?

"I was immediately on board," Bernal recently told Entertainment Tonight about joining Werewolf by Night. "Seeing that in this Marvel Universe and the infrastructure that exists, we can try out different things and experiment as well with this new character. I feel very lucky and very grateful that I've been chosen to play this guy." He continued, "Everything was fantastic ... It's really freeing as well because you're a different person altogether. And with that costume and everything, you can really howl with confidence."

"Hopefully we'll get some chances to do this even more," Bernal added. "I'm really happy with the result of the project and the making of it ... I wish as well that there's a lot of possibilities to play with this character even more."

Werewolf by Night and Thor: Love and Thunder are both streaming on Disney+.