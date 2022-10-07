Werewolf By Night Star Gael Garcia Bernal Teases the Marvel Future of Jack Russell

Werewolf by Night is now streaming on Disney+, and the horror special is getting rave reviews. Recently, Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, teased that Werewolf by Night "will ultimately become quite important to the MCU." Fans are hoping to see the characters again, and it sounds like Gael García Bernal is eager to return as Jack Russell. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Bernal talked about the possibility of coming back to the MCU.

"I was immediately on board," Bernal said of joining Werewolf by Night. "Seeing that in this Marvel Universe and the infrastructure that exists, we can try out different things and experiment as well with this new character. I feel very lucky and very grateful that I've been chosen to play this guy." He continued, "Everything was fantastic ... It's really freeing as well because you're a different person altogether. And with that costume and everything, you can really howl with confidence."

"Hopefully we'll get some chances to do this even more," Bernal added. "I'm really happy with the result of the project and the making of it ... I wish as well that there's a lot of possibilities to play with this character even more."

Will Jack Russell Team Up With Blade and Moon Knight in the MCU?

"I was approached by many fans that knew more about the world of Midnight Sons than I did," Bernal told ET. "And that was funny, you know because sometimes they ask me things and I go like, 'Well, it seems you know even more than I do about this.'" He added, "Let's see where this leads. I don't know, I have no idea."

"[Cameos] never really came up," director Michael Giacchino explained to ComicBook.com when asked about potential Marvel cameos. "I mean, we talked a little bit about Blade, but in the end, it was like, 'You know what, if we're looking at this and I always described this as an episode of The Twilight Zone, you know, let's keep it contained.' This is one night in the life of Jack and Elsa, and let's see what that's like. And I know everyone searches for connectivity and we want this person in here and this, and I was like, 'No, let's just do this.' It exists in this same world as all of these other things. It does, but let's not worry about that right now. We'll deal with that maybe someday, I don't know. But for right now, I just wanted to tell the story of one night in the life of these characters and hopefully something that you could just drop in on not having seen anything else and just enjoy it for what it was."

Werewolf by Night is now streaming on Disney+.