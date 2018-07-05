Wesley Snipes Shares ‘Blade’ Throwback Set Photo

Before Marvel’s Cinematic Universe there was one hero patrolling the streets, and his name was Blade. Star Wesley Snipes just gave everyone a great throwback Thursday with a photo from the set.

Snipes, who played the vampire hunter over the course of three films, shared a throwback photo from the original Blade set. The image shows Snipes blocking the punch of Eboni Adams, who still stands out as a highlight from the original movie for her martial arts prowess.

The image included the caption “Throwback on set 🙏🏿 #Blade.”

Blade has been MIA since 2004’s Blade: Trinity, the third film in the franchise after the original Blade (1998) and Blade II (2002). Trinity also starred Ryan Reynolds and Jessica Biel, the former of which has gone on to become his own successful anti-hero in Deadpool.

Later the MCU would officially kick off with the original Iron Man, but Snipes’ vampire hunter hasn’t yet to make a return in any capacity. At this moment those films aren’t included in the overall MCU timeline, but many fans are hopeful that at some point the films will acknowledge Marvel’s first big-screen success in some way, with some even thinking Snipes could just return to the role in a new film.

Snipes has been very open to the idea of returning to the character for a possible Blade 4 if that were to happen.

“I am very much open to all of the possibilities,” Snipes told THR. “If Blade 4 comes along, that is a conversation we can have. And there are other characters in the Marvel universe that, if they want to invite me to play around with, I am with that too. I think the fans have a hunger for me to revisit the Blade character, so that could limit where they could place me as another character in that universe.”

While it doesn’t seem to be happening in the near future, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige has said they do want to do something with the Blade character in the future. Whether that will include Snipes isn’t known, but there would be more than a few fans who would love to see Snipes reprise the role and bring his unique brand of justice to the MCU.