Marvel's What If...? Releases New Captain Carter Character Poster

Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) has been propped up as the primary character for Marvel's What If...?, so it's only fitting she receives the show's first character posters. Tuesday afternoon, the official What If...? social media accounts shared a poster teasing both Carter and the purpose of the animated series. Using a classic poster of Captain America (Chris Evans), the piece is being "ripped away" to expose Captain Carter underneath. See it for yourself below.

"The name is Captain Carter" 🇬🇧 Check out the first in a series of posters inspired by Marvel Studios' #WhatIf and get ready to see Peggy Carter in a whole new way when the Original Series, starts streaming August 11 on @DisneyPlus. Art by @freyabettsart. pic.twitter.com/HbItYsAkkI — What If...? (@whatifofficial) August 3, 2021

With development on What If...? Season Two having been in the works since December 2019, series producer Brad Winderbaum has confirmed Carter's return. In fact, the longtime Marvel Studios executive recently suggested Carter will be present in any future season of the show as it moves forward.

“We realized, I think, early on in development as we were starting to get AC [Bradley's] scripts and starting to look at the arc of the series that there was going to be a character that bubbled up and became more important," Winderbaum said during a press conference for the show over the weekend. "Not more important than the rest, but had a strong relationship with The Watcher, who is really our driving force behind the series, and that’s Captain Carter."

"And we realized as we started developing the second season that Captain Carter was going to be the character who we would revisit in every season and continue that adventure," he added. "Obviously, we’re telling a story on a giant multiversal canvas so you never really know who’s going to pop up where and when. It’s very much an anthology, but there’s always opportunity for fun connections to be made”

Marvel's What If...? is set for release on Disney+ beginning August 11th.

