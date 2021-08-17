Marvel Releases What If...? Teaser for Chadwick Boseman's Star-Lord Episode

✖

In a few short hours, the second episode of What If...? will be added to Disney+. The episode features Chadwick Boseman as a version of T'Challa in a universe where he gets taken by Yondu (Michael Rooker) and his Ravagers instead of Peter Quill (Chris Pratt). To help promote the episode, Disney released a teaser Tuesday, revealing all kinds of new information about the Boseman-starring work.

We see Yondu yelling at crewmembers about abducting the wrong kid, and reminding them how they were supposed to take someone from Missouri instead of Wakanda. The teaser then includes some new looks at the space-faring episode, a large departure from the Earth-based episode that debuted last week with Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell).

While this week's episode is the show's lone T'Challa-centric episode, What If...? filmmakers previously revealed the characters will pop up again later in the season. Despite What If...? Season One being the last Marvel work Boseman completed before his passing last year, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige said the late actor's work on the animated series did help inform some of the script writing for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

"We didn't know it would be his final performance obviously," Feige told Variety on the red carpet for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. "He came in numerous times, was so gung ho about it, was so excited about it...He read the episode that airs 24 hours from now and then came back and said 'I really love this version of T'Challa.' And we had a conversation after that with Ryan about 'How do we get some of this voice,' none of the storyline, but just some of that voice into Panther 2. Now of course it's remarkably sad and bittersweet, but I'm very happy we have it and I'm very happy he did it for us. I'm excited for the fans to see that as well.

The second episode of Marvel's What If...?, due out this Wednesday, August 18th, on Disney+.

