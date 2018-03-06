What Mackenzie Davis Could Look Like As Domino In Deadpool 2

Deadpool seemed to reinvigorate FOX’s X-Men universe, especially when it teased the appearance of Cable in the next installment.

That only furthered the anticipation of the rumored X-Force project that has been making the rounds, which would naturally come after Deadpool 2 introduces the group’s leader and his right-hand operative, the deadly Domino.

According to an earlier report, there has been a strong undercurrent for Mackenzie Davis to play the role in the upcoming sequel, a role that is said to be the film’s scene-stealer. Davis is best known as Cameron Howe, the character she plays on Halt and Catch Fire, but has also starred in The Martian alongside Matt Damon and has a role in the upcoming Blade Runner sequel.

It might be hard to envision, but that’s where BossLogic comes in. The talented artist has recreated Davis as the fan-favorite mercenary, and you can really see the likeness here. From a look perspective, it seems a natural fit, and Mackenzie seems to have the acting chops to bring some depth to the role.

In addition to her combat skills, Domino literally has luck on her side. Her mutant power is probability manipulation, which should lead to some creative situations if she is indeed featured in the film.

Hopefully, this rumor turns out to be true, as many Marvel fans would love to see the character interpreted on screen.

You can view BossLogic’s Domino as well as his other creations in the gallery.

