What Song Is at the End of Moon Knight Episode 5?

Fans have been wondering what the song at the end of Moon Knight Episode 5 was. Well, viewers were treated to "Más Allá del Sol," a Spanish-language hymn performed by Manuel Bonilla. A lot of commenters on social media pointed out the track because of their experience with the Adventist Church. While this version was arranged by Bonilla, the original version of the song was composed by Emiliano Ponce, who is a pastor in that same church. Moon Knight has reached far and wide for its needle drops. While things may have gotten started with Kid Cudi or Wham! But Hesham Nazih's score has become a big player in the Disney+ show as well. Who knows what surprises are hiding in the music for the final episode as well.

Marvel Studios keeps throwing curve balls with the series. Directors Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson talked to EW about keeping people on their toes.

The song used in this final scene from the 5th episode is a traditional spanish-christian song that’s oftenly used during funerals & to say goodbye to a loved one.



The song is called

"The end of episode 4 is actually a gift of the script. It came from wanting to do the least expected thing and completely disorient the audience, while also being completely true to the character that we've built over four episodes," Moorhead explained. "Also the comic book character: There's a run of Moon Knight written by Jeff Lemire, and [Greg] Smallwood did the art, and it has a lot of similar feelings and visuals to what happens at the end of episode 4. So we're really glad to be able to honor the original comics, the ones that we were the most drawn to when we were trying to crack Moon Knight. That's where the inspiration came from, especially visually and tonally."

Episode 5 introduced Marc Spector's larger family. Rey Lucas played his father and told Variety that viewers were going to be in for a trip. "I can say that the show overall, is intended and I think is successfully gonna be a shift, and departure from um, some of the other Marvel stuff can be really adventurous," Lucas told Variety. "[There's] a lot of psychological elements to it. You know, I think it's still gonna be funny also and relatable at times. Just as a fan, I'm really excited. I saw the trailer and was like 'oh my god, this is great.'"

Moon Knight has a synopsis to get you ready for the home stretch: "The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life," the synopsis reads. "Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt."

