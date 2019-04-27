What Songs Play in Avengers: Endgame?

Avengers: Endgame features an assemblage of classic rock hits and an oldies hit serving as a call back familiar to Marvel fans.

Spoilers ahead.

Opening the film is 1967 rock hit “Dear Mr. Fantasy” by Traffic, playing over the opening Marvel Studios logo and continuing on into space, where Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Nebula (Karen Gillan) are helplessly stranded aboard the dead-in-the-water Benatar.

The Kinks’ 1972 single “Supersonic Rocket Ship” is heard when Banner-slash-Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) visit New Asgard, settled within Tønsberg, Norway.

“Doom and Gloom,” a recent rock single by The Rolling Stones, underscores the Avengers’ re-assembling, when the old team — and newcomers — gather at Avengers Headquarters, where Tony calls tech genius Rocket “Ratchet.”

Steppenwolf’s “Hey Lawdy Mama” plays when Tony and Captain America (Chris Evans) time travel to 1970 New Jersey, where a wise, hotrod-driving hippie (Stan Lee) races by with a shouted word of advice: “Make love, not war.”

Another early ’70s hit, Redbone’s “Come and Get Your Love,” plays when Nebula and War Machine (Don Cheadle) travel to 2014 Morag, site of the Power Stone. There they watch silently as an oblivious Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) dances and sings along, moments before he’s knocked unconscious by War Machine.

Lastly, Harry James’ “It’s Been a Long, Long Time” plays when Captain America revisits the 1940s and reunites with lost love Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) for their decades-late dance.

The song was previously heard in 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier, also directed by Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo, playing when Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) holes up in Cap’s apartment after he’s nearly assassinated by a Hydra-infested S.H.I.E.L.D. The song was penned through the lens of someone welcoming another back at the end of a war and was popular at the end of World War II, making it an apt sendoff for man out of time Captain America.

