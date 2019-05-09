Wesley Snipes Channels Blade for Cameo on New Episode of What We Do in the Shadows

The co-creator of What We Do in the Shadows, Jemaine Clement, teased on Wednesday afternoon that the new episode of the vampire comedy series would feature an ultra-impressive roster of guest stars. Little did we know it at the time, but that was a vast understatement. The new episode, titled “The Trial,” saw the trio of Nandor, Laszlo, and Nadja head to meet a vampire council who will determine whether or not they’re guilty of murder. When they finally meet the council face-to-face, we see that it’s comprised of an all-star roster of actors who have all played vampires before, including Blade himself, Wesley Snipes.

This council was led by Oscar-winning actress and star of Doctor Strange Tilda Swinton, who played a vampire in Only Lovers Left Alive. Joining her were original What We Do in the Shadows stars (and show producers) Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, as well as Evan Rachel Wood (True Blood), Danny Trejo (From Dusk Til Dawn), and Paul Reubens (Buffy the Vampire Slayer). After being introduced, the group turned to a laptop to see Wesley Snipes joining the conversation via Skype.

Each of these characters was simply referred to by the first name of the actor, so Snipe’s wasn’t actually playing Blade. But it was certainly hinted that his vampire in this show was a version of the Marvel character.

The other vampires in the council got made when Wesley was introduced because, first and foremost, he’s only half of a vampire, just like Blade. They also call him “Daywalker” and reference the fact that he made a living killing other vampires. While he may have not been Blade in name, he was most definitely a riff on the classic hunter.

We likely won’t see Wesley Snipes take on the role of Blade at any other point in the future, but this cameo helps make up for that fact.

