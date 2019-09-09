Is Kate Bishop Showing Up Somewhere Else Before the Hawkeye Series?

Earlier Monday, reports surfaced suggesting Marvel Studios had found its Kate Bishop in Bumblebee star Hailee Steinfeld. Even though the upcoming Disney+ show had tapped its showrunner last week, the casting news still surprised most if not for the fact it’s still not set to debut for two full years. With Hawkeye not set to hit Disney+ until this time two years from now, we’ve got to ask the question: could Steinfeld’s early casting mean the character is popping up in a property sometime before she spins off into her own show alongside Jeremy Renner?

Ten years and 23 movies later, Marvel Studios has built this incredible behemoth of films intricately woven together where characters and heroes can pop up in one property or another without little warning. That’s all about to get much bigger when the Burbank-based outfit introduces streaming shows to the mix, exclusive to Disney’s new proprietary direct-to-consumer platform Disney+. On top of that, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige promises the shows will be as connected to the movies as the movies have been to each other for the past decade.

Still two years out, we already know who will be playing Kate Bishop in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Conversely, we just started getting major casting news for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in July, a show starting production in the coming weeks. Though it’s pure speculation, one has to wonder if they plan on including the character is that street-level show starring the likes of Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Daniel Brühl and Emily VanCamp.

Another option some may be passing over would be a cameo or small role in Black Widow, a movie set between the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Though Hawkeye is all but guaranteed to take place after the five-year time jump in Avengers: Endgame, Steinfeld certainly has enough range to serve as a Hawkeye stand-in with Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) on the lamb.

Or the studio just like Steinfeld enough to lock her down as soon as they could. Steinfeld, 22, has been in hot demand after stand-out roles in Bumblebee and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and on the verge of joining the Hollywood A-list, it’s likely Marvel Studios plans on using her role for the foreseeable future.

