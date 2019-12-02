Thor: Ragnarok Is Coming to Disney+ This Week

At long last, the best movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is coming to Disney+. With Thor: Ragnarok‘s current licensing deal with Netflix wrapping up December 4th, the Taika Waititi-helmed film is set to hit the Disney-owned service the very next day. It’s unclear what time the movie will be added to Disney+, but fans can expect to catch it sometime on December 5th. It’ll be the last Marvel movie hitting the service this year.

Black Panther will reportedly be available for streaming on Disney+ March 4, 2020 while Avengers: Infinity War (June 25, 2020) and Ant-Man and the Wasp (July 29, 2020) will be added in the months following. Once Ant-Man and the Wasp is added, all MCU films will be on the SVOD platform with a few exceptions — Disney has yet to gain streaming rights to Sony’s Spider-Man Homecoming and its follow-up in Spider-Man: Far From Home. It also has yet to be seen what will happen with Edward Norton’s The Incredible Hulk.

After directing a break-out hit in Ragnarok, Waititi is returning to Marvel Studios for Thor: Love and Thunder, the first time a Marvel hero will get a fourth solo film. The movie is set to feature the long-awaited MCU return of Natalie Portman, who will adopt the Mighty Thor mantle at some point in the film. According to Waititi, the actor didn’t take much convincing to come back.

“I just said to her, ‘Are you interested in coming back to this thing, but doing something really different?’” the filmmaker revealed in a previous interview. “Because another thing, no one wants to keep repeating themselves and no one wants to play the same characters all the time. And I think for her, just coming back reprising that character but in this whole fresh new way, is really what I think would interest anyone. Especially, in most of these films, if you’re not a superhero… do you really want to keep doing that? I mean, I wouldn’t. I would want to come back and change things up.”

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

