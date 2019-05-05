Where Avengers: Endgame’s Big Lebowski References Came From Revealed

Avengers: Endgame is currently playing in theaters everywhere, and the writers of the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film recently spoke with the LA Times about their experience writing the movie, which is already the second-highest grossing film of all time. Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely talked everything from the big deaths to cut scenes, and they also shared some insights into Thor’s new look.

Warning: Mild Avengers: Endgame Spoilers Ahead…

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the movie, it’s revealed that five years after the events of Avengers: Infinity War, Thor’s depression over losing to Thanos led to a surprising weight gain and an overall new, unkempt look. During the movie, Tony Stark jokingly refers to Thor as “Lebowski,” because he resembles The Dude. Turns out, Markus and McFeely always knew Thor would resemble the iconic Jeff Bridges character.

“We knew we wanted him to kind of get a little schlubby and be hanging around the house,” Markus explained. “And Lebowski is sort of the world’s primary reference for a guy in a bathrobe. So we gave our ideas about it to the costume and art department and they came back with Thor in a bathrobe with sunglasses and suddenly it all clicked.”

There has been lots of discussion surrounding Thor’s new look in Avengers: Endgame, but the general consensus is that it was an accurate depiction of depression with only a few bumps along the way (for example, Rhodey’s Cheese Wiz comment was ill-timed). Comicbook.com‘s Adam Barnhardt wrote about Thor’s transformation, which you can read here.

How do you feel about Lebowski-Thor? Tell us in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is still playing in select theaters, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we share our Detective Pikachu review, talk MCU Phase 4, Marvel’s new Hulu shows, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!